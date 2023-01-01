自由共和國》蘇正隆、陳東榮／從講師證書英譯看雙語政策

教育部頒發的講師證書係採中英對照的方式印製，用意甚佳。大專院校老師若須出示英文版之證書，就不像以往需花錢請翻譯社迻譯。（作者提供）

蘇正隆／台師大翻譯研究所兼任副教授

陳東榮／中央大學英文系前系主任

政府自二○○二年起推動「營造英語生活環境」，公共標示幾乎都已雙語化，但多是規規矩矩按中文字面直譯，而非參照（emulate）英美國家習見公共標示的寫法，英文並不到位，其他方面，如證件、表單也多如此。日前偶見有人將教育部頒發的講師證書之照片貼在社交媒體。證書係採中英對照的方式印製，用意甚佳。大專院校老師若須出示英文版之證書，就不像以往需花錢請翻譯社迻譯。

不過，仔細閱讀證書上的英譯，我們發現有些地方值得商榷。除標點有些問題外，英文的表達方式也太過直譯，不夠自然。

英文原文如下：

Academic Teaching Rank Accreditation Certification Lecturer

The application for ………….. at ……….. University to be conferred the rank of Lecturer has been reviewed by the Ministry of Education, in accordance with the Accreditation Regulations Governing Teacher Qualifications at Institutions of Higher Education. The Ministry of Education has approved the conferring of the academic teaching rank of Lecturer on Mr. …………., effective from November 1, 2022

首先，證書的英文標題太冗長，而且國外並無如此說法。根據 Google 搜尋，找不到這種用法。Your search - "Academic Teaching Rank Accreditation Certification Lecturer" - did not match any documents.

即使拿掉"Lecturer"，也只有一筆，係出自台灣教育部。Your search - "Academic Teaching Rank Accreditation Certification" About 1 results

然而，若改成 "Academic Rank Certificater"則有八十三筆。

再者，證書內容有些寫法不符英文習慣，例如："to be conferred the rank of Lecturer "和 "the rank of Lecturer has been reviewed"，Google Search之後，找不到有人用過。

至於從何時生效的英文表達方式，英式英語和美式英語的用法有所不同：如November 9 生效，英式傾向用 "with effect from "， 後面緊接日期："with effect from November 9"，而美式通常會寫 "effective November 9"，effective 與日期之間不須加from。由以下數據可以佐證："effective November 9" site:us About 4,880 results；而不道地的寫法 *"effective from November 9" site:us About 6 results 只有六筆！

此外，美制及英制大學教師職稱有所不同。英制的 lecturer，約等同美制的assistant professor（助理教授），通常是指尚未晉升到senior lecturer（約等同美制的associate professor） 的教師。為避免混淆，國內大專院校的「講師」以譯成 instructor為宜。

為慎重起見，我們除參考網路上國外相關證書的英文寫法，還與台大外文系退休教授賀安莉（Ann Marie Hadzima） 透過email 反覆討論，建議修正如下：

Academic Rank Certificate: Instructor

In accordance with the Accreditation Regulations Governing Teacher Qualifications at Institutions of Higher Education, the Ministry of Education has reviewed and approved the Accreditation Application of Mr………… at ……….University as an Instructor, effective November 1, 2022.

政府正積極推動英語成為第二官方語，期望二○三○年能成為中英雙語國家，但由上面這個例子可見，我們要像新加坡那樣成為中英雙語國家還有很長的路要走。

