自由開講》世台會會長傅佩芬正式聲明：回應世界衛生組織秘書長譚德賽2020年4月8日的發言

最大聲譴責「泛政治化」的人，通常就是最「政治化」的人。圖為世界衛生組織秘書長譚德塞。（彭博）

我們很訝異的得知譚德塞先生在4月8號星期三提到，在全球努力對抗疫情的時候，他飽遭批評，甚至是種族歧視的攻擊言論（稱他為黑人）以及死亡的威脅。他直接指控這些侮辱來自台灣。

他也抱怨台灣的外交部長並沒有和這些批評劃清界線。最後他要求全世界的領袖和政治人士放下歧見，他呼籲：讓我們把「政治病毒」隔離起來！

譚德塞先生的言論令我們感到驚奇，也令我們再一次深深體認到：最大聲譴責「泛政治化」的人，通常就是最「政治化」的人。

容我們列舉幾件事：

1）直到今天，以譚德賽先生為首的世界衛生組織仍然拒絕台灣以會員身分參與世界衛生組織，罔顧台灣兩千三百萬人的健康人權——只因為中國的政治干擾。

2）2018年5月20日星期日，世界衛生組織為了慶祝70周年紀念日舉辦了一個健走活動：「為對話而走——挑戰全民健康」。在這個健走活動中，一群來自歐洲、美國和台灣的和平民眾被主辦單位要求脫下他們的紅色T恤，原因是他們身上的紅色T恤印有「HEALTH FOR ALL— WHO for TAIWAN」。世界衛生組織認為這是一個「具有政治意涵的標語」，特別是TAIWAN（臺灣）兩字。其中一名參加者甚至被警方逮捕，只因為他拒絕脫下穿在夾克裡面的紅T恤。

3）早在2019年12月底，台灣已經確證告知世界衛生組織，武漢病毒已經發生人傳人的現象。世界衛生組織包括譚德塞先生卻完全忽視這個警告。譚德塞先生甚至和中國唱和，縱容他們掩蓋疫情的危險以及感染的人數，直到一月底他們仍然否認武漢病毒將帶來全球的危機。幾個禮拜寶貴的防疫時間就這樣流失，導致病毒的散布完全失控。至今已經有八萬七千多人為了這個錯誤付出了生命的代價。

對於以上的行為，身為負有照顧全球健康責任的世衞組織的秘書長，譚德塞先生有辦法給一個「非政治」的、合理的解釋與交代嗎？

至於他抱怨台灣外交部長沒有與這些批評劃清界線，理由非常簡單：

——因為那是人民的聲音。在台灣，我們並不抑制人民的聲音；

——因為所有的台灣人不分南北不分黨派不分族群已經團結在一起，為對抗病毒而戰，也為了爭取自己應得的權利而戰！

最後容許我們給譚德塞先生個人幾個建議：

請不要在這個話題中夾帶黑人社會的議題，而混淆了大家對您批評的焦點。眾人批評的焦點是在與您的資格以及領導能力。

如果任何人對您做出了種族歧視的攻擊或者是死亡的威脅，請不要猶豫，馬上提告。身為世界上最有權力的幾個領袖之一，您有太多的資源可以提起這樣的訴訟。坐在地上哭泣從來就不是一個有效的策略。在台灣或在海外的台灣人長久以來不懈地為自己的人權以及尊嚴奮戰。我們絕不容忍歧視，也不容忍不實的指控。我們會非常高興看到每一個侵犯人類尊嚴的人都能被譴責、被繩之以法。

真心沒有例外——每一個侵犯人類尊嚴的人都應該被繩之以法。

（世界台灣同鄉會聯合會會長）

An official Statement by Pey-Fen Fuh, Chairwoman of World Taiwanese Associations

— addressing the remarks of the WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the 8th April 2020



We are perplexed at the allegations made by Dr. Tedros （WHO） during his remarks this Wednesday, the 8th of April, 2020, in which he stated he received death threats and racist insults, calling him black or negro, while he was running the global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Allegedly, these insults came from Taiwan.

Further, he complained that the Foreign Ministry of Taiwan didn’t disassociate themselves from this campaign.

At the end, Tedros pleaded for world leaders and politicians to put aside differences and appealed: “Please quarantine COVID politics”.

It amazes us once again that the persons who claims the need for the abandonment of “politicization“ the loudest are usually the most politicalized and prejudicial ones as Dr. Tedros has shown and is showing us. Just to name a few:

· Until today, WHO headed by Dr. Tedros still refuses the membership of Taiwan in WHO ignoring the fundamental human rights of 23 Million Taiwanese to health because of the political claims made by China.

· On Sunday, 20 May 2018 the WHO held a Walk/Run event, titled "Walk the Talk: The Health for All Challenge", celebrating its 70th anniversary. During the event, a group of peaceful participants from Europe, USA and Taiwan wearing red T-shirts with "HEALTH FOR ALL - WHO for TAIWAN" were forced by police to take off their T-shirts, for the word “TAIWAN” was said to be a “political statement/message" by the WHO. One of the participants was even arrested only because he refused to take off his T-shirt which is worn under a coat!

· As already evidenced, Taiwan has warned the World Health Organization in December 2019 that the coronavirus could be passed via human-to-human contact, but the organization, including Dr. Tedros, ignored the warnings. Furthermore, Dr. Tedros collaborated in China’s intentional and gross underreporting of the dangerous nature and numbers of infection associated with the Wuhan virus and even denied that the virus posed as a global threat of pandemic as far as late January 2020. Weeks of precious time elapsed and the outbreak of virus got out of hand. More than 87,000 people up to now paid their lives for this mistake and intentional concealment of critical information.

Could Dr. Tedros, the Director General of an Organisation in charge of the health issues of the world population, be able to provide us any “un-political”, nearly plausible or reasonable explanation to his acts mentioned above?

As to his complaint that the Foreign Ministry of Taiwan didn’t disassociate themselves, the reasons are obvious:

· Because that is voice of the People and we don’t silent the voice of the people in Taiwan;

· Because all Taiwanese people across all areas, all parties and all ethnic groups have united together to fight the virus and for their rights against the ignorance of WHO and Dr. Tedros!

Allow us to give some personal advices to Dr. Tedros:

Please do not bring up the Black or African background community in this context and try to blur the focus of the criticism against your wrongdoing. The criticism is on your competency and leadership abilities.

If anyone has ever made a racist insult or a death threat against you, please go ahead and sue them. You, as one of the most powerful leaders of the world, has plenty of resources to do so. Sit and cry is never an efficient strategy. People of Taiwan and Taiwanese decedent around the world have been fighting for their human rights and dignity for many years. We neither tolerate discrimination nor permit false allegations thereof. We would be very pleased to see everyone who violated the human dignity will finally be condemned and punished!

We mean literally EVERYONE!

Pey-Fen Fuh

Chairwoman Of World Federation of Taiwanese Associations

9th April 2020

《自由開講》是一個提供民眾對話的電子論壇，不論是對政治、經濟或社會、文化等新聞議題，有意見想表達、有話不吐不快，都歡迎你熱烈投稿。文長700字內為優，來稿請附真實姓名（必寫。有筆名請另註）、職業、聯絡電話、E-mail帳號。本報有錄取及刪修權，不付稿酬；請勿一稿多投，錄用與否將不另行通知。投稿信箱：LTNTALK@gmail.com

