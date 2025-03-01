中英對照讀新聞》Madrid joins race for high-spending tourists with bet on five-star hotels馬德里加入爭奪多金遊客的行列，押注於五星級旅館

遊客行經馬德里市中心的Hyatt’s Thompson旅館。（路透）

As pandemic travel restrictions began to ease in the spring of 2021 foreign tourists returning to Madrid discovered the city’s downtown had undergone a makeover.

隨著2021年春季疫情大流行帶來的旅遊限制開始鬆綁，回到馬德里的外國觀光客發現這個城市市中心的景觀已經煥然一新。

An area better known for its budget hostels, tacky souvenir shops and car-choked roads now had wider pavements, pedestrianised zones, and streets that Madrid’s town hall says are safer and cleaner.

以經濟型旅館、俗氣的紀念品店舖與車輛擁擠的道路聞名的這個區域，現在有了更寬廣的人行道、行人徒步區和馬德里市政府所說的更安全、更乾淨的街道。

The facelift was part of the city’s plan to attract a string of five-star hotels as it pushes for a piece of the luxury tourism sector until now dominated in Europe by Paris, London and Milan.

此一改頭換面的行動是該市吸引一連串五星級旅館的方案之一，希望能在目前仍被巴黎、倫敦和米蘭主導的歐洲豪華旅遊市場佔有一席之地。

Madrid hopes to avoid the saturation seen in Barcelona or the Balearic islands, while betting that the luxury sector helps it generate the same income. Barcelona, by contrast, is restricting the building or expansion of hotels in its centre to address unmanageable volumes of visitors.

馬德里希望能夠避免出現可在巴塞隆納或巴里阿利群島見到的飽和狀況，同時押注此一豪華旅遊業能夠協助該市產生相同的收益。相較之下，為了處理無法控制的遊客數量，巴塞隆納正限制市中心區的旅館興建或擴張。

新聞辭典

tacky：形容詞，寒酸的、俗氣的、劣質的、有黏著力的。例句：She looks really tacky in that dress.（她穿那件衣服看起來真的很俗氣。）

pavement：名詞，人行道、鋪築過的路面。例句：There’s so much dog shit on the pavement.（人行道上有太多狗屎。）

