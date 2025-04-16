以色列駐台代表聲明》強烈譴責 展示納粹標誌及希特勒著作

在本月底，我們將與台灣民主基金會主導，並與德國在台協會合作，共同舉辦「國際大屠殺紀念日」活動。透過紀念、倖存者後代的見證分享，以及對這段悲劇歷史的教育，我們希望能深化台灣社會對這段歷史的認識，並確保歷史的慘劇不再重演。

◎ Israel in Taipei

（取自貼文）

身為以色列駐台代表，我對近日在台灣納粹標誌及希特勒著作遭公開展示一事，表達深切關切與強烈譴責。

這些標誌象徵著仇恨、種族歧視與極端暴力，全球普遍將其視為人類歷史上最黑暗篇章之一的象徵。使用這些標誌不僅在歷史上極度不敬、不恰當，更對曾經遭受納粹暴行的倖存者、他們的後代以及猶太社群造成深深的傷害與冒犯。

請繼續往下閱讀...

我認為，這類行為與台灣所珍視的核心價值——民主、包容、人權與相互尊重——嚴重背離。我也感謝台灣外交部今天對此事件表達明確立場，並期盼有更多台灣的機構與組織能夠公開譴責納粹標誌的使用。

宋建樑戴著象徵納粹的「卐」字臂章赴新北地檢署應訊，還比出納粹軍禮。（資料照）

我也希望，透過對猶太大屠殺歷史的更深入理解，能防止類似事件再次發生，並促進建立一個更加尊重與包容的國際社會。 我同時也深受台灣民眾如雪片般湧入的關心訊息所感動。這股支持的浪潮——無論是留言還是私訊——強而有力地展現了台灣人民的道德信念與對正義的清晰判斷。

在本月底，我們將與台灣民主基金會主導，並與德國在台協會合作，共同舉辦「國際大屠殺紀念日」活動。透過紀念、倖存者後代的見證分享，以及對這段悲劇歷史的教育，我們希望能深化台灣社會對這段歷史的認識，並確保歷史的慘劇不再重演。

As the Israeli representative in Taipei, I wish to express deep concern and strong condemnation regarding the recent public display of Nazi symbols and Adolf Hitler’s writings in Taiwan.

These symbols represent hate, racism, and extreme violence. They are globally recognized as emblems of one of the darkest chapters in human history. Their use is historically insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply offensive to the survivors, descendants, and Jewish communities affected by the atrocities committed during the Nazi era.

I believe such behavior is in direct conflict with the values cherished by Taiwan — democracy, tolerance, human rights, and mutual respect - and I would like to thank MOFA for taking a clear stand on this incident earlier today. I hope additional clear condemnations regarfing the use of Nazi symbols will be followed by Taiwanese organizations. I have been deeply moved by the number of messages of concern pouring in from the Taiwanese public. The wave of support — messages and comments— is a powerful reminder of the moral clarity of Taiwanese people.

I also hope that a greater understanding of Holocaust history will prevent the recurrence of such incidents and contribute to building a more respective global society.

At the end of this month, we will jointly hold an event marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, under the leadership of Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and in collaboration with the German Institute Taipei. Through remembrance, the testimony of the decendents of Holocaust survivors, and education about this tragic history, we hope to deepen Taiwanese people understanding and ensure that the horrors of the past are never be repeated.



本文經授權轉載自Israel in Taipei 臉書

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法