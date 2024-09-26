自由開講》阿爾巴尼亞案（UN2758）表決前夕周恩來與季辛吉的一段對話內容

◎陳逸南

最近有人指出，有關聯合國「中國代表權」阿爾巴尼亞案（23國提案）表決前，中國總理周恩來擔心阿爾巴尼亞案（亦即後來通過的UN2758號決議）未論及台灣地位，周恩來曾表示：若阿爾巴尼亞案通過，「台灣的地位仍未有定論」。兹將當時周恩來總理（PM Chou）與季辛吉博士（Dr. Kissinger）會談部分內容（英文）提供如下。

圖為周恩來總理（左）與季辛吉博士（右）。（法新社）

時間：1971年10月21日 下午4點42分~7點17分

請繼續往下閱讀...

地點：北京 Great Hall of People

PM Chou: You mean your draft resolution or the Albanian Resolution？

Dr. Kissinger: Even under our resolution.

PM Chou: It's very easy to deal with the U. S. draft resolution. We can just refuse to go. That's very simple. I can go back and go to bed. The question is that in the other resolution it calls for the restoration of all lawful rights of China in the United Nations, including its seat in the UN.

In that resolution it is not possible to put in a clause concerning the status of Taiwan, and if it is passed, the status of Taiwan is not yet decided.

Dr. Kissinger: In the Albanian Resolution？

PM Chou: There is such a danger. Of course, countries who support the Albanian Resolution haven't thought of this side of the question. But under this condition another shadow has appeared in the UN, and that might meet us on this.

Dr. Kissinger: Which shadow？

PM Chou: The activities I told you about conducted by Japan.

Dr. Kissinger: Oh I see.

資料來源：Foreign Relations, 1969-1976, Volume E-13, Documents on China, 1969-1972, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE （Oct. 21, 1971）.

（作者為仲裁人）

自由開講》是一個提供民眾對話的電子論壇，不論是對政治、經濟或社會、文化等新聞議題，有意見想表達、有話不吐不快，都歡迎你熱烈投稿。請勿一稿多投，文長700字內為優，來稿請附真實姓名（必寫。有筆名請另註）、職業、聯絡電話、E─mail帳號。本報有錄取及刪修權，不付稿酬；錄用與否將不另行通知。投稿信箱：LTNTALK@gmail.com

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法