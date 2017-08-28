Medpartner》2017台北世大運－台灣選手表面解剖中英文完整對照！

當所有台灣隊選手在場上為我們的榮耀戰鬥時，大家也請一起動腦學習正確的醫學知識，今天就來幫大家介紹台灣隊優秀選手的表面解剖學！另外破解一則網路傳聞：阿美族因為有米田堡血型，所以楊俊瀚才能得到數十年來台灣首面男子百米金牌！是真的嗎？！

我絕對不是在看鮮肉，我是在學解剖！

台灣選手表面解剖中英文對照精美圖來了！快分享給外國友人看看啊～內行看門道，外行看熱鬧。別人只會看鮮肉，我們是真的在研究肌肉（謎）

之前社群網站上被外國選手怒刷一波肌肉照，但我們台灣選手其實不遑多讓啊！今天就由是醫師，同時也是這次世大運東道主的台北市長柯P（的Q版分身），來幫大家介紹台灣隊優秀選手的表面解剖學！

身為專業醫療人員組成的知識網站，我們有這樣的社會責任，要讓所有網友們在鮮肉林中看到更深入、更有內涵的層次！（握拳）

As a website run by a group of medical professionals, we have the social responsibility to give our audiences a deeper and more detailed （and also educational） view of those gorgeous bodies of our athletes.

廢話不多說，我們請柯P（？）來幫我們上課了，認真點啊！最後一題真的會考！

世大運表片解剖學：上肢肌肉篇

圖片來源：https://goo.gl/wwd9ML



選手簡介

郭婞淳，宜蘭羅東出生，台東市長大，2017 年世界大學運動會女子 58 公斤級舉重金牌（同時以挺舉 142 公斤打破世界紀錄）。獲得 2016 奧運銅牌前，就捐出多年存的獎金給出生時照顧他的天主教靈醫會。

Kuo Hsing-Chun, gold medalist in women’s weightlifting （58-kg category） at 2017 Summer Universiade. She also broke the world record of clean & jerk in women’s weightlifting in the 58-kg category by lifting 142 kg during this event. She was born in Camillians Saint Mary’s Hospital in Luodong, Yilan. In order to express her gratitude toward the hospital and contribute to the society, she donated an ambulance to St. Camillus Hospital in Penghu, which is also a hospital affiliated to the Camillians, with a portion of the bonuses she accumulated from years of competition in women’s weightlifting.

肌肉功能

身為一位舉重選手，擁有華麗的上肢肌肉也是非常合理的事情。

One cannot emphasize more on the importance of having beautiful muscles in upper limbs for a weightlifter.

○ 三角肌 deltoid muscle：

在肩關節處使上臂外展。abducts upper arm at shoulder joint.

○ 二頭肌 biceps brachii muscle：

使肘關節彎曲，並使前臂後旋。flexes elbow joint. Can also supinates the forearm.

○ 三頭肌 triceps brachii muscle：

使肘關節伸直。Extends the elbow joint.

○ 顱頂肌額腹 frontal belly of epicranius muscle：

負責抬起眉毛（同時會不小心產生抬頭紋）。Raises the eyebrows （which also creates a by-product called forehead wrinkles）.

圖片來源：https://goo.gl/xiwSoz

選手簡介

高展宏，2017 年世界大學運動會舉重男子 62 公斤級銅牌。

Kao Chan-Hung, gold medalist in men’s weightlifting （62-kg category） at 2017 Summer Universiade.

世大運表面解剖學：下肢軀幹肌肉篇

圖片來源：https://goo.gl/uScVHC

選手簡介

李智凱，宜蘭人，2017年世界大學運動會競技體操男子鞍馬金牌。曾在2005年紀錄片《翻滾吧！男孩》演出「菜市仔凱」一角。

Lee Chih-Kai, gold medalist in men’s pommel horse gymnastics at 2017 Summer Universiade. He was featured in a documentary film Jump! Boys in 2005, which focused on a group of young boys training for gymnastics competition.

肌肉功能

體操選手對四肢及軀幹除了強壯，更需要精準的控制力，因此在經年累月練習後，在全身都可練出解剖圖譜般精壯的肌肉。

Except for strong limbs and trunck, gymnast needs precise control over their whole body. After years of training, their muscles are as beautiful as anatomy atla.

○ 腓腸肌 gastrocnemius muscle：

連接至阿基里斯腱（跟腱），在踝關節處帶動腳板下翻。Connected the the famous Achilles tendon. It can flip the foot downward.

○ 股二頭肌 biceps femoris muscle：

在膝關節處彎曲大小腿，並在膝關節彎曲時使小腿向外旋轉。Flexes the knee. Can also laterally rotate the leg when the knee is flexed.

○ 半腱肌與半膜肌 semitendinosus muscle & semimembranosus muscle：

在膝關節彎曲時使小腿向內旋轉。Medially rotate the leg when the knee is flexed.

圖片來源：https://goo.gl/UP4TjK

選手簡介

（左起）林建良、安廷耀、黃硯歆、王郁濂，2017年世界大學運動會男子400公尺自由式接力賽臺灣選手。台灣隊雖以半秒遺憾錯過決賽，但3分20秒84仍破全國紀錄。

（from left） Lin Chien-Liang, An Ting-Yao, Huang Yen-Hsin and Wang Yu-Lian, Taiwanese athletes who participated in men’s 4x100m freestyle relay at 2017 Summer Universiade.

肌肉功能

游泳選手除了要有優良的心肺功能，也需要強健的肌肉來對抗水的阻力。

Except for excellent cardio-pulmonary function, swimmers must strenghthen their muscles for water resistance.

○ 胸大肌 pectoralis major muscle：

上臂前屈的最重要肌肉。Flexes the upper arm anteriorly.

○ 腹直肌 rectus abdominis muscle與腹外斜肌 external oblique muscle：

前者俗稱六塊肌，後者的外側部份俗稱人魚線。提供運動員所需的強勁腰力。Provides the athlete with massive waist strength required by competitive swimming.

圖片來源：https://goo.gl/XC6nTF

選手簡介

（左起）林昀蒂和賴昱燕，於2017年世界大學運動會代表臺灣參與3米混合雙人跳板跳水競賽。

（from left） Lin Yun-Di and Lai Yu-Yen, Taiwanese athletes who participated in mixed synchronized 3m springboard diving in 2017 Summer Universiade.

肌肉功能

跳水選手起跳後，必須在空中對抗重力及旋轉產生的離心力，同時控制四肢及軀幹以達成要求的動作。因此他們與體操選手一樣，都需要均勻的全身肌肉來精確地控制四肢及軀幹。

Like gymnasts, being a diving athlete requires great muscle strength all around their bodies to achieve control of both trunks and limbs in flight.

○ 闊背肌 latissimus dorsi muscle：

上臂向後伸展的主要肌肉。The major muscle which extends the upper arm backward.

○ 臀大肌 gluteus maximus muscle：

使大腿向後伸展、外展及外旋。Extends, abducts and externally rotates the thigh.

圖片來源：https://goo.gl/d2gMpJ

選手簡介

（右）楊合貞，2017年世界大學運動會滑輪溜冰女子10000公尺計分淘汰賽、15000公尺淘汰賽、女子1000公尺爭先賽及女子3000公尺接力賽金牌、女子500公尺爭先賽銅牌。

（右二）李孟竹，滑輪溜冰女子3000公尺接力賽金牌、女子10000公尺計分淘汰賽、女子15000公尺淘汰賽及女子1000公尺爭先賽銀牌。

（right） Yang Ho-Chen, roller sports gold medalist in women’s 10,000 meters elimination races, 15,000 meters elimination races, 1000 meters sprint, and 3000 meters relay at 2017 Summer Universiade. She is also the bronze medalist in 500 meters sprint during the same event.

（second from right） Li Meng-Chu, roller sports gold medalist in women’s 3000 meters relay, silver medalist in 10,000 meters elimination races, 15,000 meters elimination races and 1000 meters sprint at 2017 Summer Universiade.

肌肉功能

滑輪溜冰選手需要強健的下肢肌肉，才能在賽道上取得無與倫比的速度。

A strong muscle strength in lower limbs is obligatory for roller skaters to achieve unparalleled speed on the racing tracks.

○ 股四頭肌 quadriceps femoris muscle：

位在大腿正面，是人體最強力肌肉。由股直肌、股外側肌、股內側肌及股中間肌四塊肌肉組成，負責在膝關節處打直大小腿，以及在髖關節處向前舉升大腿。股四頭肌能提供跳躍與奔跑時所需的推進力。

Located at the frontal aspect of the thigh. The quadriceps femoris muscle is the strongest muscle in human body. It is composed of four muscle: rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, vastus medialis and vastus intermedius. It can extend the knee joint and also flex the thigh at hip joint. Quadriceps femoris muscle provides the propulsion forces needed during jumps and sprints.

○ 髕骨 patella：

在打直大小腿時提供股四頭肌足夠的力矩。Provides enough leverage for quadriceps femoris.

○ 脛前肌 tibialis anterior muscle：

位在小腿前方，脛骨的外側，負責在踝關節處將腳板內翻。Located at the anterior aspect of leg, lateral side of the tibia. It can invert the feet.

○ 腓腸肌 gastrocnemius muscle：

連接至阿基里斯腱（跟腱），在踝關節處帶動腳板下翻。Connected the the famous Achilles tendon. It can flip the foot downward.

○ 腓骨長肌 fibularis longus muscle：

在踝關節處帶動腳板外翻及下翻。It can flip the foot both outward and downward.

圖片來源：https://goo.gl/GYcH7K

為什麼要再放一次下肢肌肉？因為這是亞洲12年來首金，台灣26年來首金的肌肉啊！！！（狂吼）

選手簡介

楊俊瀚，2017 年台北世界大學運動會男子 100 公尺短跑金牌。這是台灣在世大運舉辦 58 年來，第一面男子短跑金牌；也是從 1991 年的王惠珍後，台灣在世大運史上第二面田徑金牌。

Yang Chun-Han, gold medalist in men’s 100 meters sprinting at 2017 Summer Universiade. He is the first Taiwanese gold medalist in men’s spring in the history of Universiade, which has been held for 58 years.

肌肉功能

短跑金牌擁有華麗的黃金雙腿更是非常合理的事情。

Being an athlete who majors in sprinting guarantees a pair of legs with spectacular muscles.

○ 股四頭肌 quadriceps femoris muscle：

位在大腿正面，是人體最強力肌肉。由股直肌、股外側肌、股內側肌及股中間肌四塊肌肉組成，負責在膝關節處打直大小腿，以及在髖關節處向前舉升大腿。股四頭肌能提供跳躍與奔跑時所需的推進力。

Located at the frontal aspect of the thigh. The quadriceps femoris muscle is the strongest muscle in human body. It is composed of four muscle: rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, vastus medialis and vastus intermedius. It can extend the knee joint and also flex the thigh at hip joint. Quadriceps femoris muscle provides the propulsion forces needed during jumps and sprints.

○ 髕骨 patella：

在打直大小腿時提供股四頭肌足夠的力矩。Provides enough leverage for quadriceps femoris.

○ 脛前肌 tibialis anterior muscle：

位在小腿前方，脛骨的外側，負責在踝關節處將腳板內翻。Located at the anterior aspect of leg, lateral side of the tibia. It can invert the feet.

○ 腓腸肌 gastrocnemius muscle：

連接至阿基里斯腱（跟腱），在踝關節處帶動腳板下翻。Connected the the famous Achilles tendon. It can flip the foot downward.

圖片來源：https://goo.gl/YcQPtF

台灣第一支參加國際運動賽事的水球隊。

The first-ever Taiwanese water polo team which participated in international games.

破解一則網路傳聞：阿美族有米田堡血型，所以楊俊瀚才能得到數十年來台灣首面男子百米金牌？！

在歡慶的同時，也有讓我們憂心的問題。現在各種錯誤的醫學謠言滿天飛，例如今天 Line 群組就出現這個錯誤解讀：阿美族有米田堡血型，所以楊俊瀚才能得到數十年來台灣首面男子百米金牌！？

可是瑞凡，百米是個「無氧運動」啊！！！這些說法認為，阿美族人高比率擁有米田堡血型，對於高濃度二氧化碳的忍受能力比較強，先前馬偕團隊曾經研究過阿美族人，擁有這種血型的人可以更快速排出二氧化碳，得到比較好的運動表現。所以楊俊瀚得到金牌非常合理！

但事實上，百米是個無氧運動，所有的人在比拼的基本上是肌肉的爆發力，而不是對於二氧化碳的耐受能力。百米選手從起跑到抵達終點，甚至中間可能都沒有換過一口氣。

所以米田堡血型的基因讓楊俊瀚得金牌，在科學上是個太過跳躍的推論。確實台灣阿美族還有多個原住民族，都有較高比率擁有米田堡血型，但別忘了，要得到這種等級的金牌，絕對不是只靠天份就可以達到，還要選手的努力、團隊的支持，才能把成績推上巔峰。

台灣其實是個混血的多民族移民國家，有些人有荷蘭人血統、有些人有日本血統、有些人有中國南方或其他地區民族血統，還有非常多人都有平地或山地原住民的血統，只是自己不知道。米田堡基因只是其中一項剛好被看到的優勢，其實台灣人血液中流著的，可能還有更多類似這樣的基因秘密，只是還沒被發現呢！

我們這樣的島國，因為多元的基因與文化，其實具有強大的優勢，只是台灣人常常妄自菲薄，覺得自己只是東亞邊陲的一個小島。這次的世大運，最大的意義除了讓台灣選手們在主場站上國際舞台外，更重要的是讓台灣這個各時期移民組成的島國，不分族群、不分先來後到，通通團結在一起，在我們自己的土地上，展現台灣人的自信與驕傲。在醫療方面，這次台灣在選手圈進駐的各科醫師與中醫師，就讓許多國家選手讚不絕口，這就是我們的軟實力啊！

楊俊瀚壓線衝過終點時，應該很多台灣人都突然發現自己其實有十秒落淚的能力XD 希望台灣健兒們繼續在剩下的比賽中發光發熱，所有台灣人也要一起當好主人，讓世界各地來的客人們感受我們的熱情和友善喔！

當所有台灣隊選手在場上為我們的榮耀戰鬥時，大家也請一起動腦學習正確的醫學知識！其實基礎的解剖學，不是這麼生硬的知識。日常生活的保健、運動、健身、復健，都會運用到大量的解剖觀念。甚至 MedPartner 之前寫過的美容保養文章，介紹身上各種紋路的廢紋全攻略、或者是減肥全攻略，甚至是美白全攻略，都是從最基礎的組織學、解剖學講起，才能建立完整的正確觀念，不再被各種網路謠言欺騙啊～

MedPartner 所有醫療人員和編輯團隊，和你一起為台灣隊加油！！！

