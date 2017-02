漫遊藝術史》夏娃 （究竟） 給亞當吃了什麼好東西？

Mark Trowbridge, “Sin and Redemption in Late-Medieval Art and Theatre: The Magdalen as Role Model in Hugo van der Goes’s Vienna Diptych”, in Sarah Blick, Laura Deborah Gelfand eds., Push Me, Pull You: Imaginative, Emotional, Physical, and Spatial Interaction in Late Medieval and Renaissance Art, Leiden/Boston: Brill, 2011, p.415-446.